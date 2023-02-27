CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading 18.2% Higher

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 337,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 201,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.70.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

