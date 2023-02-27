Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 381,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 182,064 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

