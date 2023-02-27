Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Down 3.9%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 191,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 654,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,094.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 802.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 444,587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.