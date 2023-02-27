Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $14.26

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 10,497 shares changing hands.

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

