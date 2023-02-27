DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, DEI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $701.07 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00402179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

