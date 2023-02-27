Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €25.25 ($26.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 52-week high of €32.21 ($34.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.92.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

