Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $30.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
SpartanNash Stock Up 2.4 %
SpartanNash stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
