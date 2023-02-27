Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.7% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

