Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.