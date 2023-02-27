Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 4.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 763,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,049. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.