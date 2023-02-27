Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $268,141.65 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

Diodes Trading Up 0.3 %

DIOD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.77. 124,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

