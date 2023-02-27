Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,970 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $40,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 1,164,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

