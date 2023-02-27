DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 4th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for about 3.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.96% of DT Midstream worth $98,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

