DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTM. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $52.00 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

