Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DUE traded up €0.70 ($0.74) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €35.38 ($37.64). The stock had a trading volume of 376,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.09. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 12-month high of €36.50 ($38.83).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

