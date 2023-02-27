DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DX (Group) Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DX opened at GBX 28.25 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.05.
About DX (Group)
