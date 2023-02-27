DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DX (Group) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DX opened at GBX 28.25 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.05.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

