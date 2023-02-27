Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $24.29 Average PT from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 568,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.