Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $24.29 Average PT from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
