eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.07 on Monday. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

