eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $672.64 million and $9.57 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00575341 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00177071 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00044879 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,320,092,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,320,135,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
