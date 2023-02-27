Ecovyst (ECVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ecovyst Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Ecovyst Company Profile
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
