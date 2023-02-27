Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Down 0.7 %

EIX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

