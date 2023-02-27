Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

