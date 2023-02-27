Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 4.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $68,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

NYSE EW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

