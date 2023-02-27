Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of EW opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

