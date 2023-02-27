Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

EW opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

