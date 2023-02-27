Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. 376,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 989,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $86.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 2,274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,368 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 520,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 424,424 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 412,198 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

