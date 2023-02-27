ELIS Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $1,530.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00219100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12541201 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,590.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

