Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

