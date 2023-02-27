Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

