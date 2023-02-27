Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.20

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $178,599.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00076339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026080 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,942,542 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

