Energi (NRG) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Energi has a market cap of $12.54 million and $223,966.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00054865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00026969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,909,005 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

