Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Enovix has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enovix by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 710,819 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

