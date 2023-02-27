Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 27th (AAV, ACLS, ACMR, AMTX, BNS, CLNE, FOCS, FULC, HLPMF, HOUS)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 27th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a market perform rating.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

