Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 27th (AAV, ACLS, ACMR, AMTX, BNS, CLNE, FOCS, FULC, HLPMF, HOUS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 27th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a market perform rating.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

