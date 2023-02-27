Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. 854,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,717. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.