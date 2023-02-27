Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.45 and last traded at $120.58. Approximately 1,097,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,025,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Etsy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $562,483.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,928.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

