Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.72% of Euronet Worldwide worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $107.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $141.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

