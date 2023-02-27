Evercore ISI Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $234.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

