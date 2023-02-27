Evercore ISI Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $234.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.