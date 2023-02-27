Everscale (EVER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $174.70 million and $1.99 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00418730 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.28302348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,736,776,092 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

