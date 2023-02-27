Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Evmos has a market cap of $116.51 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars.

