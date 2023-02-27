Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expensify traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 51,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 283,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $89,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $612.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

