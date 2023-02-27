Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Head-To-Head Review

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exponent and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $513.29 million 10.22 $102.33 million $1.96 52.87 Ryvyl $26.31 million 0.79 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.62

Analyst Ratings

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exponent and Ryvyl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Exponent presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Exponent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.94% 30.00% 17.57% Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exponent beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Ryvyl

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

