Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,356 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $249,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.88. 3,289,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,164,480. The firm has a market cap of $451.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

