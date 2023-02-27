Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $945.67

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$945.67 and last traded at C$945.40, with a volume of 2853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$931.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFH shares. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,045.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$845.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$741.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $13.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.53%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

