Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of FPI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

