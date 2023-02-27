Fetch.ai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $352.69 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

