Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSZ. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$8.50. 381,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.17 and a one year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$707.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

