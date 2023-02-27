Financial Analysis: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) vs. Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -5.42% 1.66% 0.50% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manitex International and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Manitex International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manitex International and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $211.54 million 0.52 -$4.57 million ($0.64) -8.53 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.92 $2.54 million $0.08 66.88

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Manitex International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

