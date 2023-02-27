Financial Review: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Assertio and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Assertio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assertio presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Assertio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Assertio is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $111.01 million 2.23 -$1.28 million $0.54 9.48 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 200.97 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Assertio and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Assertio has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio 18.45% 21.51% 7.84% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -2,326.70% N/A -200.51%

Summary

Assertio beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.