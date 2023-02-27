First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Declares $3.20 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

FBAK stock opened at $230.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.30. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $271.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.49.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.