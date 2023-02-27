Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
Fisker Stock Up 26.4 %
Shares of FSR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 39,985,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,336. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Fisker has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity at Fisker
In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
